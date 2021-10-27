Wednesday morning forecast October 27th

Temperatures are jumping up Wednesday, bringing the region about 4 to 8 degrees above normal. The coast will be in the 70s and interior in the 70s to low 80s.

The ridge of high pressure will continue building Wednesday, but offshore flow will be weak to moderate, peaking Thursday morning. Gusty canyon winds will hit in the morning hours, gradually turning more northeasterly. There is a wind advisory in the Santa Barbara County mountains until noon, and in the Ventura County mountains until 8:00 am.

A weak Santa Ana wind event will hit Thursday morning, possibly triggering low-end advisories. The ridge of high pressure will peak in strength, making it the warmest day of the week.

An upper low will move into northern California over the weekend, sending some weak, dry troughs over our region. Onshore flow will increase and the night to morning cloud pattern will return.

Halloween will be mild with temperatures sitting 4 to 8 degrees below normal. A very weak ridge will raise temperatures a tad Tuesday.