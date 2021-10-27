Warming trend continues into Thursday

High pressure will continue to build over the region and there will be weak to moderate offshore flow bringing a warming trend through Thursday. Santa Ana winds expected in Ventura County on Thursday. Cooler temperatures and a return of coastal overnight and early morning clouds are expected by the weekend.

The combo of the upper level ridge and offshore flow will make Thursday the warmest day of the forecast period with most coastal/valley areas in the 80s to lower 90s. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies across the area.. Winds will be gusty in Ventura County where a wind advisory is in place from 3AM Thursday until 3PM Thursday for the Ventura County mountains and valleys.

By Friday afternoon, the flow turns weakly onshore and continues through Saturday. So, no wind issues through this time period. A cooling trend will begin on Friday and will continue through Sunday as the flow switches to onshore and the upper level trough develops over the area. As for clouds, skies will remain clear through Friday. For Friday night and Saturday, some marine layer stratus/fog will redevelop over the coastal plain. Expect temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to be below normal with highs only in the 60s across the area. Low for Halloween weekend will primarily be in the low 50s.

For the extended forecast, a ridge moves over the area then a front moves across the state on Monday, followed by ridge building on Tuesday and Wednesday. Near the surface, onshore flow will continue through Monday with some weak offshore possible on Tuesday/Wednesday. Expect temperatures to gradually warm as we go throughout next week.