Sunday Evening Forecast Oct 24th

All eyes are on our early season storm as it takes aim at much of the West Coast. We should stay dry through the late evening before rain starts to fall across the Central Coast and then spreads south in to Monday. Current Flash Flood watches will stay in Santa Barbara County, especially near the Alisal burn area.

The watch will expire by midday Monday. Wind advisories are in place and will be dropped by late Monday. Surf Advisories and Warnings will remain for all beaches that face west and northwest through about mid week.

As for Monday, expect the heaviest rainfall to occur for the very early morning hours, midnight to about 6 am, in San Luis Obispo County. Areas near Santa Maria can expect the heaviest rain around 3 to 8 am. For the South Coast of Santa Barbara, including the Alisal burn area, look for the heaviest showers to occur from about 6 to 9 am. Ventura County will likely see the heaviest showers from 6 to 11 am.

All areas will see the chance for more light and brief showers through most of Monday. In addition, it will be cool with southerly winds turning westerly through the day. Wind speeds could be gusty and advisories are posted. Along the coast, high surf will be expected for all beaches, especially those that face west and north.

By Tuesday, the system will be well to our east and a northerly to even northeasterly flow is expected which will bring mild to warm temperatures for much of the work week. More clouds are expected by Halloween weekend, but things should stay dry and mild.