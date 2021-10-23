Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 23rd

All eyes on our approaching storm system despite our very beautiful weather today. We expect another great start for our Sunday as the storm slowly drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. This means partly cloudy skies early turning quickly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be gusty through the overnight for portions of the Santa Barbara Coast where a Wind Advisory for northerly winds will be in effect until 3 am Sunday. Rain chances increase by the evening hours for San Luis Obispo County.

As for Monday, expect the heaviest rainfall to occur for the very early morning hours, midnight to about 3 am, in San Luis Obispo County. Areas near Santa Maria can expect the heaviest rain around 3 to 7 am. For the South Coast of Santa Barbara, including the Alisal burn area, look for the heaviest showers to occur from about 6 to 9 am. Ventura County will likely see the heaviest showers 7 and 10 am. All areas will see the chance for more light and brief showers through most of Monday. In addition, it will be cool with southerly winds turn northerly through the day. Wind speeds could be gusty and advisories could be posted. Along the coast, high surf will be expected for all beaches, especially those that face west and north. By Tuesday, the system will be well to our east and a mild northerly to even northeasterly flow is expected which will bring mild to even warm temperatures for much of the week and on in to Halloween weekend!