Tracking first significant storm of the season

Mostly quiet weather is expected through Sunday. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. An approaching storm system will bring widespread moderate to heavy rain later Sunday night and Monday, with minor flooding, gusty winds, and cooler conditions possible. Alisal fire burn scar may see some limited debris flow. Warming and drying are expected the rest of next week.

Showers may start as early as Sunday evening along the Central Coast. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to arrive just after midnight in San Luis Obispo County moving towards Ventura County in the overnight hours through midday Monday. The rest of Monday we will start to clear out with a chance of light showers. This storm does bring flooding concerns on urban roadways as well as for recent burn scars. Storm will have already exited the area by Tuesday.

STROM DETAILS:

HEAVIEST RAIN TIMING:

San Luis Obispo County: Monday 1AM-6AM

Santa Barbara County: Monday 5AM-9AM

Ventura County: Monday 8AM-11AM

AMOUNTS:

San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara counties: 1-2” coast/valleys, south facing slopes could see much more

Ventura County: 0.50-1”

IMPACTS:

*Roadway flooding and wet commutes*Possible minor debris flow for recent burn scar **Alisal fire burn scar is vulnerable because it is so fresh. Expecting any water to move loose dirt, ash, mud, and debris down the slope.

*USGS baseline rate for this burn scar: 0.30” per 15 min., 0.70” in 1 hr.

*Gusty winds

*Large, dangerous seas and high surf