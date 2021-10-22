Friday morning forecast October 22nd

Temperatures are dropping a bit everywhere except the South Coast Friday, bringing the region 6 to 12 degrees below normal. The region will be in the 60s to 70s.

Drizzle is possible north of Point Conception, and especially in San Luis Obispo County, Friday morning. There is enough lift in the marine layer to create moisture as the tail end of a cold front reaches us. The South Coast can expect another gusty evening.

Saturday will be drier with northwesterly flow. Heights will continue to fall, lowering temperatures a tad more. More sundowner winds will affect the South Coast.

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy. An upper low is moving south, putting Central and Southern California under a powerful jet stream. Rain will start hitting north of Point Conception Sunday, and eventually move south of Point Conception by Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Conditions will clear out Tuesday, but only start warming significantly by Wednesday as a ridge builds in from the southwest.