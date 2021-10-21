Thursday morning forecast October 21st

Thursday is set to be the warmest of this week, reaching near seasonal norms. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s to low 80s.

There is a weak ridge over the region, but it is starting to be pushed by a strong upper low moving south from the Gulf of Alaska. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be weak sundowner winds on the South Coast.

The tail end of another front will brush past the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County Friday morning, bringing drizzle for most of the county. Temperatures across the entire region will cool down by 3 to 6 degrees. Another impulse will bring that slight chance to northern areas Saturday morning with temperatures continuing to cool down, reaching up to 12 degrees below normal.

The upper low will push further south Sunday, putting Central and Southern California in a powerful jet stream. Rain is likely to fall across the entire region, starting to the north Sunday afternoon and working its way south Monday. Some areas could receive over an inch of rain for the entire event.

By Monday night, conditions will clear out, leaving much fairer skies and a light breeze behind on Tuesday.