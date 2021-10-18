Nice fall week of weather

A cold front brought light rain/drizzle early this morning to some local cities along the Central Coast, in the mountains and in Ventura County. Behind the cold front was some breezy to gusty wind. Expect a cool evening after the cold front moved through the area today. Sunny and warmer conditions are slated for Tuesday through Thursday, with the exception of a slight chance of rain in northwest San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday. A more powerful rain system is expected to arrive over the weekend.

Tuesday, a minor ridge will build in from the south as this system continues its move eastward. A weak trough will just clip the northern part of our area on Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of showers to northwest San Luis Obispo County. The ridge builds higher on Thursday and should bring the high temperatures of the week, to near normal levels. Ensembles have another trough extending from a closed gulf of Alaska low impacting the area beginning next Friday or Saturday evening.

Tonight not expecting low clouds and fog because of the recent cold front. Tuesday will be a sunny day as a weak ridge will move in. Max temps will respond to the higher heights and ample sunshine by rising slightly, but staying below normal. Expect highs along the coast in the 60s and 70s and low 70s inland.

A series of troughs pushing through the state Friday through next Monday possibly bringing a multi day rain event. There is not much consensus on exactly when the fronts move through. Thus the exact timing of rain is still a bit of a question mark. The current model runs keep the bulk of the dynamics and moisture to north of the area on Friday and Saturday. The systems on Sunday and Monday seem a little stronger and further south and right now this seems the best 48 hour window for rain. This is way out in our forecast range, but preliminary analysis shows 1-2" of rain in the Central Coast watershed is a possibility. Other than the rain chance it looks like it will be a mostly cloudy period with max temps several degrees below normal.