Sunday Evening Forecast Oct 17th

Our warm Santa Ana driven warmth is now history as cooler air and even a threat for drizzle or light rain looms as we head in to the new work week. A Pacific storm is moving through the Pacific Northwest with a trailing cold front stretching south in to Northern California. Rain and snow is expected as far south Central California and maybe even Southern late Sunday in to early Monday. If any showers do occur in our region, totals would likely remain very light if measurable at all! Temperatures on Monday will be on the cool side with most areas seeing high in the low to mid 60's. As the system moves east, some breezy and even gusty northerly winds could bring some concern for the Alisal Fire area along the Gaviota Coast. We will need to keep a very close eye on that through late Monday.

Looking ahead, as it typical with Fall, quick changes will be the weather story for much of next week. Tuesday looks cool, but mostly Sunny as high pressure briefly takes hold. Another storm system will brush the region on Wednesday with very slight chances popping up again in our northern areas. More clouds drift in from the north by late Friday and we see another chance for showers as we head in to and through next weekend. It's still very early to be certain and more time is needed to watch the forecast models as we head through next week. Here's hoping for some much needed rain!