Thursday morning forecast October 14th

Local Forecast

Despite chilly morning temperatures, daytime highs will be warmer. The entire region will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Heights are rising and offshore flow is moderate. The ridge of high pressure will move right over California by the evening.

Winds are expected to be calmer until overnight into Friday when they start to turn to a more northeasterly direction. Santa Ana winds will pick up through Friday morning. A wind advisory is expected. There is a red flag warning for Ventura County from 6:00 am Friday to 8:00 pm Saturday as relative humidity percentages reach the single digits or low teens.

Santa Ana winds will repeat Saturday morning, but most likely will remain below advisory level without as much upper level support. The ridge will eventually push east on Saturday, allowing coastal and valley areas to cool slightly. Weaker offshore flow will also allow a sea breeze to pick up earlier in the day.

By Sunday, a broad long wave trough will move along the West Coast. Our region will reverse back to onshore flow and the marine layer will return. Temperatures will cool through Monday before warming slowly again Tuesday.