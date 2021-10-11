Monday morning forecast October 11th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down again Monday. The coast will be in the 60s and interior in the 70s.

An inside slider is moving along the California and Nevada border. Cold air advection will set up a strong wind event, triggering an advisory until 11:00 am in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains with gusts reaching 45 mph, and upgrading to a high wind advisory through 3:00 am Tuesday with gusts reaching up to 65 mph. There are also wind advisories along the Central Coast, Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley until Monday night, plus on the South Coast and in the San Luis Obispo County valleys and mountains until Tuesday morning.

There is a high surf advisory as well on the Central Coast until 8:00 am Tuesday with breaking waves up to 13 feet. There is also an advisory on the Ventura County coastline from 8:00 am Monday until 5:00 am Tuesday with waves up to 8 feet.

Temperatures will cool down a few more degrees Tuesday in the interior, but change little on the coast. Morning temperatures will be especially chilly, triggering a frost advisory in interior San Luis Obispo County. Skies will remain mostly fair and winds will taper down.

By Wednesday, dry northwest flow will take over again with enough offshore flow to keep the skies mostly clear of low clouds. Temperatures will pick up several degrees through the end of the week with ridging. There is potential for critical fire weather Friday.