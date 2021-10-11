Monday Evening Forecast Oct 11th

Local Forecast

Winds have blanketed the region as expected today. Good news is that they should only be hours away from easing and then dropping off noticeably. For now, widespread advisories and warning are in place for the region. Many areas will see the advisories or warning officially dropped by midnight with portions of Santa Barbara & Ventura County seeing the winds lasting in to very early Tuesday. In addition the strong wind, chilly temperatures have rushed in along with the winds. A Freeze Watch & Frost Advisory is in effect for inland portions of San Luis Obispo County from about 3 am until 9 am Tuesday.

Looking ahead, our Fall early season storm system continues to push inland just to our north and east. For us, rain chances were very slim with winds being the bigger story. When high pressure fills in behind the stormy low pressure, the result is as we are seeing, very strong winds. Fortunately, the winds are expected to ease rapidly in to Tuesday. The lingering chilly air mass will keep things cool through at least early Wednesday. Another system will drift to our north and reinforce the northerly flow. We don't expect a repeat of strong winds, but a mild offshore flow will kick off a warming trend for the second half of the work week!