Sunday Evening Forecast Oct 10th

Local Forecast

Another beautiful and warm day along with more wind from the north. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through Sunday evening and then the entire region sees winds becoming an issue. Gusts could exceed 45-55 mph below mountains and foothills. Temperatures on Monday will likely cool as chilly air pushes south. Expect highs to be in the 60's to low 70's for most areas.

Looking ahead, early season storms will continue to pass through the Pacific Northwest and then drop south just to our east. This is the classic Fall pattern where we end up seeing very little chance for more much needed rain and getting more wind! A good chunk of Central & Southern California will be under Wind Advisories & Warnings as well as heightened fire concerns through about mid week. These advisories-warnings will likely linger in to early Tuesday before weakening significantly. Temperatures will also stay cool as colder air drifts in from the north with the exception of those areas that face south, such as Santa Barbara. Overnight lows will dip down in to the 40's and 30's through at least the middle of next week. Another storm to the north will spread a few clouds over the region by late in the work week, but things should stay dry with a slight warming trend in to next weekend.