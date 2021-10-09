Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 9th

Local Forecast

Another beautiful day with some scattered clouds and more wind from the north. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early Sunday. Gusts could exceed 45 mph below mountains and foothills. Temperatures on Sunday should warm as the winds turn a bit more offshore in direction. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's with even a few lower 80's in the warmest areas.

Looking ahead, early season storms will continue to pass through the Pacific Northwest and then drop south just to our east. This is the classic Fall pattern where we end up seeing very little chance for more much needed rain and getting more wind! A good chunk of Central & Southern California will be under Wind Watches through about mid week. These watches will likely upgrade to an advisory as we get closer to Monday. Temperatures will also cool as colder air drifts in from the north with the exception of those areas that face south, such as Santa Barbara. Overnight lows will dip down in to the 40's and 30's through at least the middle of next week. Winds should gradually ease by mid week and then a warming trend is expected as we head toward next weekend.