Friday Evening Forecast Oct 8th

Local Forecast

A very welcome and much needed rain system passed through our region today. This time of year is not typically rainy and with the drought, the very light amounts received are still very much appreciated!. Another wave of moisture will drift down by early tomorrow and sprinkles can't be completely ruled out for portions of the Central Coast through about Noon Saturday. In addition, breezy and even gusty wind is quickly following on the heels of the early season storm. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early Saturday. Northerly winds could gust above 40 mph below foothills and mountains. Temperatures on Saturday will be on the cool side with highs expected in the 60's and very low 70's.

Looking ahead, windy conditions will prevail through the weekend and in to early next week as more early season storms barrel in to the northern Rockies. As the systems move in and out, low pressure is followed by high pressure and we see northerly or offshore winds. We may see these winds get strong enough to warrant more advisories in to early next week. By the middle of next week we should see a pretty quiet pattern develop with moderate onshore flow and some marine layer. Temperatures will likely stay pretty mild to maybe slightly above normal for this time of year.