Thursday morning forecast October 7th

Local Forecast

The cool-down continues Thursday with temperatures reaching up to 10 degrees below normal. The coast will be in the 60s and interior in the 70s.

Drizzle is possible in the morning with a deep marine layer, plus mid and high-level clouds. A trough will approach the region through the evening, reaching the northern parts of our region late in the night.

There is a slight chance of overnight rain, lingering through Friday morning, especially in the southeastern portions of our region. Rainfall amounts will likely stay at a trace amount, but could reach a tenth of an inch.

The trough will move inland Friday and conditions will gradually improve by the afternoon. Skies will clear and temperatures will warm through the weekend with the wam-up peaking Sunday.

Northerly winds could get gusty at times on the South Coast from the weekend through early next week, potentially triggering wind advisories. An inside slider will cool temperatures again Monday and Tuesday.