Wednesday morning forecast October 6th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling by up to 10 degrees. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and interior in the 70s.

Heights are lowering, cooling temperatures to a few degrees below average. Both low and high clouds will increase with southwesterly flow.

A trough will approach the region Thursday, cooling conditions even further. Morning drizzle is possible with a deep marine layer and increased cloud cover. By the evening, the system will move in with a slight chance of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Rain will continue Friday with the best chance in the morning hours in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Rainfall amounts will total around a tenth of inch or less in most areas.

Conditions will dry out and warm slightly Saturday with weak ridging and northwesterly flow. There could be some gusty north winds on the South Coast at night.