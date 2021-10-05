Tuesday morning forecast October 5th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down further Tuesday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and interior in the 70s to low 80s.

The upper low is continuing its journey through San Diego County. Skies will clear better in our area as it moves further away.

Tuesday night going into Wednesday, however, the marine layer will move back in along with high-level clouds. Temperatures will cool through the end of the work week.

A system will move through the region Thursday night through Friday, bringing a slight chance of rain. Rainfall amounts could reach a quarter inch.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend as conditions dry out.