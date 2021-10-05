Tuesday evening forecast October 5th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down through Friday, with an increase in cloud cover across the region. A chance of rain is in in the forecast, due to a frontal system expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Warmer and drier conditions will then move in for the weekend but will be short lived. A cold upper upper low is expected early next week, prompting cooler temperatures and breezy winds.

Expect marine layer clouds to greet the coastline Wednesday morning, with additional mid to high level clouds moving in. Temperatures will cool an additional 2 to 5 degrees, with most areas warming in the 60s to 70s inland. Overall tomorrow will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies at times.

The marine layer will strengthen into Thursday, with a chance of drizzle mainly to areas south of Point Conception. By late Thursday a system will move across the area and arrive onshore into Friday morning. This will bring most areas a chance of rain but totals are likely to remain below 0.10" at this time.