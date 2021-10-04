Starting off the week with thunderstorms

Local Forecast

An upper low to our southwest continues to send moisture up into southern California. So far we have tracked several thunderstorms throughout Ventura County and Santa Barbara County but not much as far as rain accumulation. Amounts have generally stayed at just a couple hundredths of an inch, but a few locations did get more 0.08" in downtown Santa Barbara and 0.16" in Port Hueneme. Activity including showers up through Santa Barbara County is possible through late tonight. Shower/storm chances expected to continue through the overnight hours, before the low moves inland Tuesday morning and northwest flow develops and shifts the moisture and unstable air to the east.

Tuesday should be a dry day and cooler with stronger onshore flow. Quiet day overall Wednesday with cooler onshore flow and likely a widespread return of marine layer clouds to coast and valley areas. Not much different Thursday, though an upper level trough will be approaching from the west with increasing mid and high clouds through the day. Could see some morning drizzle for coast and valleys Thursday with a deepening marine layer.

A cooling trend is expected Thursday. As a frontal system comes into the area bringing us a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. This is not looking like a significant rain maker by any means but could be the first widespread rain event in quite some time, albeit light rain. Broad northwest flow will dominate the weekend with warmer and dry conditions but breezy at times, especially southern Santa Barbara County. Another trough will move into the eastern Pacific early next week bringing more cooling. This one appears to be taking more of an inside track so it's mostly dry but should bring some gusty northerly winds and cooler temperatures.