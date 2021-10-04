Monday morning forecast October 4th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down by 4 to 8 degrees Monday. The coast will be in the 70s and interior in the 70s to 80s.

An upper low is moving northeast toward Southern California. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in LA and Ventura Counties, and even possibly as far north as Santa Barbara County. It will be partly to mostly cloudy everywhere.

Tuesday will clear a bit, but then clouds will increase again Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to decrease through the week and the marine layer will make its way into valley areas by midweek.

By Thursday night and into Friday, there is a chance of rain across the entire region as a frontal system moves through. Amounts could reach of quarter of an inch.