Warm first weekend of October

Local Forecast

Very warm and dry conditions will continue through the weekend, though cooler temperatures are expected for coastal areas with some marine layer clouds at times. A cooling trend is expected next week.

Interesting day of temperatures. The stratus along the Central Coast caused huge temperature drops (15-20 degrees) near the beaches there but it stayed warm farther inland. Otherwise, most areas, saw mostly sunny skies and enjoyed tempeartures well above normal.

Light offshore flow will continue through the period with some localized northeast winds across inland areas during the morning hours but mostly below 25 mph. Temperatures will remain above normal, though again site specific forecasts, especially for coastal zones will be tricky and largely dependent on the sea breeze. Beaches should remain mild now that the initial offshore push is done but there could be larger day to day swings with temperatures a few miles inland from the coast. Overall 70s and 80s at the beaches and 90s inland.

If and when stratus returns expect afternoon temps in those areas to cool several degrees from the previous day.

Expect a cooling trend for next week. An upper low is expected to approach from the southwest Tuesday but models have been consistent the last few days keeping this too far south to bring precipitation to our area. Temperatures are expected to be below normal from Tuesday through next weekend.