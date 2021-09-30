Thursday morning forecast September 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are increasing by 5 to 18 degrees, bringing all areas above average. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s and interior in the 80s to low 90s.

A ridge of high pressure is building into Southern California from the southwest, raising heights and warming high temperatures. Northeasterly winds in Ventura County in the morning will lower relative humidity in the area.

The ridge will slowly break down Friday and there will be some onshore trends. With an earlier sea breeze and the slow return of the marine layer, temperatures will stagnate.

A cutoff upper low in the ocean will stir up more marine layer clouds through the weekend. By Monday the low will move east, reaching San Diego by Tuesday. Temperatures will cool and the marine layer will deepen to valley areas.