Wednesday morning forecast September 29th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are beginning to warm across the region. The coast will be in the 70s and interior in the 80s.

Flow is flipping lightly offshore, helping to clear up skies. There may be some marine layer remnants on the Ventura County coast. Heights are rising as the trough moves east, making for more seasonal temperatures.

By Thursday, northeasterly winds will pick up in the morning, particularly in Ventura County. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees to above average.

Temperatures will remain summer-like with light offshore flow Friday and through the weekend. A cut-off upper low in the ocean will allow the marine layer to return Saturday and Sunday, mainly to the Central Coast.

Temperatures will cool back down early next week as the cut-off low moves east toward San Diego.