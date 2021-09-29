A taste of summer weather at the end of September

Local Forecast

A significant warming and drying trend with weak to moderate offshore flow will continue through Thursday for the entire area and through Saturday for the interior. The marine layer clouds will be mostly absent through Friday and may return over the weekend to coastal areas. A cooling trend is expected early next week.

Wednesday we had northeast winds, a warming trend is expected as we go into Thursday. The winds will start coming from a easterly direction as the trough moves east and this will bring Santa Ana Winds to Ventura County really helping warm up and dry out conditions througout Ventrua County.

Thursday the offshore winds will help bring warmer temperatures and more sunshine. The sunshine and warmer than normal condtions will last until the weekend. Friday less offshore winds will cool things down just a tad. Highs over the next couple days will be in the 70s to even low 80s at the coast, and inland spots will be in the 80s to 90s.

Staying warm for the weekend but a big cooling trend for next week as onshore flow strengthens.