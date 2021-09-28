Tuesday morning forecast September 28th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling further in the interior, but will change little on the coast, reaching 5 to 15 degrees below average. The coast will be in the 60s and interior in the 70s.

The wind advisory in the Ventura County mountains will expire at 10:00 am with sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts reaching 45 mph. There will likely be another round of advisories Tuesday night on the South Coast and in the mountains.

As the trough moves down the West Coast, the cold front may bring some patchy drizzle with it. The frontal passage will likely disrupt the marine layer, especially for the Central Coast.

On Wednesday, conditions will start to change. Flow will move offshore weakly as the trough departs will clear the marine layer much better. Temperatures will be a bit warmer.

There will be a more dramatic increase in temperatures Thursday with some northeasterly winds, particularly around Ventura County. Temperatures will continue to rise Friday before leveling off over the weekend. Temperatures will reach 5 to 15 degrees above normal.