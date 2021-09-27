Monday morning forecast September 27th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing stay cool Monday for June-like conditions. Coastal areas will be mainly in the 60s. Inland will be mainly in the 70s.

A trough is moving into the Pacific Northwest and will make its way down the West Coast. It will likely fizzle out in Northern California Tuesday, but could still bring our region some morning drizzle. The passing frontal passage will likely disrupt the marine layer north of Point Conception.

The upper low will bring some gusty northwesterly winds Monday night into Tuesday morning. The South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains will have an advisory from 5:00 pm Monday to 3:00 am Tuesday. The Ventura County mountains will have an advisory from 9:00 pm Monday to 10:00 am Tuesday.

Conditions will finally start to warm again midweek with onshore flow turning to light offshore flow. Temperatures may rise dramatically before leveling off over the weekend.