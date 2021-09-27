Cool start to the week, warm by weekend

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Lingering cloud cover is keeping things chilly throughout the area. Along the beaches temperatures stayed in the 60s thanks to a thick marine layer.

However, as the week continues the clouds will move on allowing the sun to warm us up. Inland areas could see 90s, with 70s and possibly 80s along the coast.

Monday into Tuesday there’s a wind advisory for Santa Barbara’s South Coast and mountains. Winds 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The advisory is from Monday at 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. Tuesday. Ventura County mountains have a wind advisory from 9PM Monday until 10AM Tuesday.