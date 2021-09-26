Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 26th

Local Forecast

A very active Pacific Ocean is helping to push in much needed rain across portions of the West Coast. We continue to be mostly in the middle of wet stuff as the rain stays to the north and to our south, but a steady onshore flow is keeping our region on the cool/mild side with some beaches seeing very little if any sunshine. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for more fog and clouds with overnight lows mostly in the 50's. Afternoon highs on Monday should top out mostly in the 60's and 70's with a few 80's in the warmest inland areas and fog could linger along the coastline all day!

Looking ahead, rain and snow will continue to threaten areas well to our north while sub tropical moisture drifts up from the south. We should continue to remain dry with the wet stuff staying away. Although could see some drizzle early Monday or Tuesday as another low pressure system pushes in from the north. The good news is that the fires to our north might get a good soaking which would help fire fighters immensely! This would also mean that smoke would become less of an issue for us! As the system passes by from the north early next week, a burst of northwest wind might develop by late Tuesday and even turn the onshore flow slightly offshore as the winds turn north and even northeast. This means everyone sees a quick boost in temperatures and less fog along the coast. Temperatures will likely stay above normal as we head in to October and next weekend. Slight cooling is expected along the coast as the onshore flow slowly rebuilds across the region.