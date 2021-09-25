Saturday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

A very active Pacific Ocean is helping to push in much needed rain across portions of the West Coast. We continue to be mostly in the middle of wet stuff as the rain stays to the north and to our south, but a steady onshore flow is keeping our region pretty mild and quiet. For the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for more fog and clouds with overnight lows mostly in the 50's. Afternoon highs on Sunday should top out mostly in the 60's and 70's with a few 80's in the warmest inland areas.

Looking ahead, rain and snow will continue to threaten areas well to our north while sub tropical moisture drift up from the south. We should continue remain dry with the wet stuff staying away. We could see some drizzle early next week as another low pressure system pushes in from the north. The good news is that the fires to our north might get a good soaking helping the fire fighters immensely! This would also mean that smoke would become less of an issue for us as well! As the system passes by from the north early next week, a burst of northwest wind might develop through mid week and even turn the onshore flow slightly offshore. This means everyone sees a quick boost in temperatures and less fog along the coast. The onshore flow would then slowly return as we head toward next weekend with more mild weather expected. However, some forecast models see the slight offshore flow hanging on a bit longer and if that is the case, we may see the warm up last in to next weekend. We will need a couple of more days to iron out the model variances and get a better handle on what to expect for our first October weekend!