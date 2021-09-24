Friday morning forecast September 24th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling a touch more on Friday. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland will be in the 80s to low 90s.

The upper low and trough are digging further south, but conditions are looking to remain mostly dry. There is a small chance of rain showers with instability, particularly in desert and mountain areas.

The trough will move over Southeast California and then Baja California over the weekend. The marine layer will move deeper inland and may struggle to clear in beach areas.

Cooling will extend into next week. Another upper low will bring potential for gusty winds to the Central Coast, as well as sprinkles to the region.