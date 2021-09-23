Thursday morning forecast September 23rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warm on the coast in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and hot inland in the 80s to 90s.

An upper low in the Great Basin area is starting a cooling trend, which will last for the next several days. More onshore flow will bring some coastal fog.

The upper low and trough will dig south Friday, but conditions are looking to remain dry and cooler. There is a nonzero chance of some sprinkles.

Over the weekend, the trough will move over southeast California and into Baja California. There will be a persistent and deep marine layer.

Cooling will continue Monday and into next week with another upper low sweeping through by midweek.