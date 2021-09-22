Fall weather will arrive by the weekend

Local Forecast

Increasing onshore flow will bring cooling to most areas Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back to normal levels. The cooling trend is expected to continue into next week.

A very warm day inland, similar to Tuesday's temperatures. Along the coast trends are definitely cooler, as much as 10 degrees in some areas as a robust sea breeze arrived earlier.

A little northerly flow will develop across southwestern Santa Barbara County this evening and bring some breezy low grade sundowners there. Will likely see some gusts in the 30s around Gaviota but otherwise below advisory levels. That northerly flow will help minimize stratus formation tonight so skies should stay mostly clear south of Point Conception but expect we'll see some patches of low clouds around. Still solid coverage along the Central Coast tonight with some patchy dense fog, though slight lifting of the marine layer should mitigate that somewhat.

Forecast on track for Thursday with cooling pushing farther inland. Some coastal valley areas will be down 10 degrees from Tuesday's levels.

For Friday either not much change or slight cooling. Overall a similar day as Thursday though with increasing marine layer stratus for coastal zones south of Point Conception. More clouds and cooler conditions are expected as we head into the weekend.