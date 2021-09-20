Monday Morning Forecast Sept 20

Local Forecast

There is significant warming to start this week but with a drop-off starting from Wednesday into the weekend.

Breezy conditions are slated for today and tomorrow with a wind advisory in place until early Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County. Northeast winds will travel 20-30 mph and can get up to 50 mph. Santa Ana winds are expected in Ventura County, specifically in the mountains and valleys. It will be warm and dry conditions. It is starting to look like a typical fall on the Central Coast, as warmer days are upon us with wind gusts coming through in the week. There should be minimal cloud coverage in the night and some adjustment for temperature changes because of cloud coverage and wind.

Temperatures are expected to hit around the 70s along the coast and go toward the 80s in the interior, including the Santa Ynez Valley. There is plenty of sunshine on the way.