Saturday Evening Forecast Sept 18th

Local Forecast

Watching for a little burst of northwest winds, especially near and west of the Gaviota region. For now, there are no official watches or warnings, but that could change through this evening. Patchy fog will develop in areas along the coast through the evening and in to early Sunday. Highs on Sunday look nice again with mostly 60's and 70's near the coast and 80's and 90's inland. The South Coast from Point Conception down through Santa Barbara could see low 80's as more wind blows from the mountains toward the ocean or offshore. Again, a Wind Advisory could be posted as the winds gets gusty especially near sundown.

Early season storms have blessed the Pacific Northwest with much needed rain and even mountain snow. Some of that energy could drift south in to Northern California which is excellent news for fire fighters. However as we quickly approach the start of Fall, this type of weather pattern is a blessing and a curse. As the systems pass to our north, most of south of the moisture get the post rain winds from the north and even northeast. This brings in the classic Fall days of sunshine and warm temperatures and of course, heightened fire concerns. We are not officially calling this a Santa Ana, but that's pretty much what we will be seeing as we head in to early next week. Temperatures will warm by Monday and Tuesday and the marine layer will likely be relegated to just a few immediate beaches at best. By mid week, a stronger onshore flow should return and with it, a gradual cool down toward next weekend.