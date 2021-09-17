Friday Morning Sept 17th

Local Forecast

Marine layer continues to dominate our weather as we fast approach the start of Fall 2021! Look for another day of a mix of clouds and sunshine and cool to mild temperatures. Highs along the coast will be in the 60's to about 70-degrees. Inland areas will be in the 70's with a few lower 80's possible.

Looking ahead, an early season storm system is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest which is excellent news! Much need rain and even mountain snow could fall as far south as Northern California. This will aid firefighters tremendously in Oregon and extreme Northern California, possibly even as far south as Lake Tahoe! As the system pushes through, we will see the marine layer remain entrenched along the coast with the cool to mild weather holding through most of the weekend. Unfortunately, once the system moves to the east of us, a northerly flow will develop and a slight almost Santa Ana pattern will develop and bring more fire concerns and warmer weather. That means less of the fog and more sunshine beginning early next week. The warming should start to level off by mid week and then slowly cool down.