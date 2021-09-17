Friday evening forecast – Sep 17

Local Forecast

Below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with low clouds and fog over most coastal and valley areas. Gusty Santa Barbara County sundowner winds are likely Sunday evening. Locally breezy offshore winds are expected Monday and Tuesday focused over the mountains and valleys of Ventura County. Warmer conditions with less marine layer likely for the first half of next week.

Temperaures will continue to be quite a bit below normal across most of the region. Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s for the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s for most valleys.

The upper level low will weaken into an upper level trough while moving inland over the region tonight. Flat upper level ridging with a broad wnw flow aloft should then move into southern California for Sunday. The marine layer pattern will persist tonight through Sunday although the extent of the low clouds may shrink some each night into Sunday as onshore gradients decrease and offshore trends increase. Any low clouds should clear to or off the coast by late morning each day, with the best chance of some low clouds lingering at the beaches into the afternoon being along the Central Coast. Offshore flow to the north is expected to increase Sunday night, and any low clouds that push into the Central Coast in the evening will be pushed off the coast later at night into Monday.

Sunday will be breezy with gusty winds for the Santa Barbara South Coast in the evening. This strong onshore flow will allow for warmer temperatures and more sunshine on Sunday continuing into Monday. Highs will be back in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.

Next week will be mild with comfortable temperatures within a few degrees of normal.