Wednesday morning forecast September 15th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling further Wednesday for June-like conditions. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s.

The beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coast and Central Coast expires at 9:00 pm. Surf will be elevated and there may be strong rip currents.

The night to morning marine layer will continue, and some west-facing beaches may struggle to clear out at all. An upper low approaching from the west and increasing onshore flow will bring temperatures to 5 to 10 degrees below average Thursday.

Drizzle is possible as a trough sweeps through at the end of the week and into Saturday. However, temperatures will begin to warm and the marine layer move back through the weekend with weaker onshore flow and some offshore trends.