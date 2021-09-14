Tuesday morning forecast September 14th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will cool by a degree or two Tuesday. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

Weak onshore flow will keep the marine layer moving inland through night to morning hours. A weak trough has lifted dense fog away during the morning commute.

A beach hazards statement is in effect across the Central Coast with breaking waves up to 9 feet, and the Ventura County coast with breaking waves up to 7 feet. Both expire Wednesday night.

Heights will keep falling as onshore flow peaks by midweek. Drizzle is possible with a deep marine layer. Temperatures will reach 4 to 8 degrees below average by Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm again over the weekend with weaker onshore flow and even some offshore trends.