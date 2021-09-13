Monday morning forecast September 13th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to cool down Monday. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s.

Weak troughing and a stronger sea breeze will aid the cool-down. Night to morning clouds will return each day. Morning fog Monday may be dense in pockets in all coastal and valley areas.

By Wednesday or Thursday, temperatures will reach 4 to 8 degrees below average. Drizzle is possible in the overnight and morning hours with a much deeper marine layer.

A slight warming trend will begin Friday with weaker onshore flow, with warming expected to last at least through the weekend.