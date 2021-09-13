Monday evening forecast – Sep 13

Local Forecast

A cooling trend will continue through most of the week as onshore flow increases and high pressure aloft weakens. Night through morning low clouds and fog will continue for most areas near the coast this week.

Weak troughing along the west coast will continue through the week. The result being a slight increase in onshore flow each day but no significant change in the marine layer depth until the latter half of the week. So we'll still see areas of dense fog and only very minimal push into the lower coastal valleys like the Santa Ynez.

High temperatures will continue their slow decline to normal and by Thursday below normal in most areas. Marine layer should also push farther inland into the valleys Thursday morning with possible drizzle and slower clearing. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s at the coast, and 80s inland. Lows will be in the 50s.

Not much change or possibly slightly cooler Friday through the weekend.