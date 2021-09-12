Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 12th

Local Forecast

Another beautiful day with noticeable cooling from Saturday to today and all advisories for heat and wind have dropped off for now. However, a long period Southern Hemisphere swell will begin to fill in tonight and in to Monday. With the very long travel distance from just above Antarctica, the waves have had plenty of time to spread out. This can create long lulls or periods of calm. Being extra cautious is key here if you do get near or in the water, especially if it's a beach that faces south or southwest. Waves can come up fast and sweep people off their feet or knock them off of jetties and rocks. The advisory will last through about mid week when the swell should start to diminish. High temperatures will range from the 60's and 70's along the coast to the 80's and low 90's inland. Marine layer will be a big feature for Monday with plenty of fog for the coast.

Looking ahead, a stronger onshore flow will be our main weather feature. This means we will see more fog and cool to mild temperatures. Breezy onshore winds should continue to remain below advisory levels. Monsoon moisture could drift up from the south and east, but rain chances for now are very slim. overall, things look very quiet and nice as we head through the middle of September!