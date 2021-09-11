Saturday Evening Forecast Sept 11th

Local Forecast

A moderate onshore flow is producing some gusty winds across the region. A hopefully short lived Wind Advisory is in place for portions of Santa Barbara County through early Sunday. In addition, our recent heat wave is still holding just enough to keep portions of Ventura County under a Heat Advisory through about mid evening tonight. Overnight lows will dip in to the 60's and 50's for most areas. For Sunday, look for patchy fog, north and west of Point Conception for the morning hours. Clouds should clear in most areas by early afternoon. Highs will stay warm inland, but should remain below advisory. Look for 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, a stronger onshore flow will be our main weather feature. This means we will see more fog and cool to mild temperatures. Breezy onshore winds should continue to remain below advisory levels. Monsoon moisture could drift up from the south and east, but rain chances for now are very slim. Overall, things look very quiet and nice as we head through the middle of September!