Friday morning forecast September 10th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying warm to hot Friday. The interior is in the 90s to triple digits, while coastal areas will be in the 70s to 80s.

The heat advisory expires at 8:00 pm for interior valleys and mountains. Heat-related illness remains a risk with the hot weather.

There will be a shallow marine layer in the morning hours after being disrupted by mid and high-level monsoon debris clouds Thursday. The ridge will move further south towards New Mexico, shutting off chances of chances of monsoonal moisture.

Over the weekend, the ridge will continue falling away and flattening out, which will tighten our northerly gradient and bring back sundowner winds. Temperatures overall will cool down as well.

The night to morning marine layer will return with weak to moderate onshore flow through early next week.