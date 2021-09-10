Friday Evening Forecast Sept 10th

Local Forecast

Another terrific day despite being a little on the hot side inland. Our latest Heat Advisory for inland areas should be allowed to expire this evening. Marine layer will continue to hug the coast and push perhaps a little further inland through the overnight and in to early Saturday. A very localized wind event or *Sundowner* is expected near the Gavitota region of the Santa Barbara South Coast. There is no official advisory posted, but wind gusts could top 30-mph through the late night. Highs on Saturday are expected to once again be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with patchy fog through at least the morning hours. Inland areas will still be very warm with highs in the 80's and 90's.

Looking ahead, a Pacific storm is slowly moving onshore well to our north bringing some much needed rain to Oregon & Washington. This will help to increase the northwesterly or onshore flow which will continue to cool us down as we head through the weekend and in to next week. Inland areas will stay warm but be much more reasonable with high mostly in the 80's to lower 90's. Coastal areas will see the marine layer deepen enough to keep things mild and even on the cool side. Monsoon flow is still possible to our south and east, but should stay well out of our region.