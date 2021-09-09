Thursday morning forecast September 9th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying above average by several degrees. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and interior in the 90s to 100s.

A heat advisory is sticking around until 8:00 pm Friday in interior valleys and mountains. Temperatures could reach up to 106 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure is moving into the Four Corners, opening the door slightly for monsoonal moisture. Mountains and deserts to the east of the region are most likely to see rain. Our region will be muggy.

The ridge will fall south and east Friday, drying out the monsoonal moisture and lowering relative humidity. Temperatures will begin to cool and continue cooling through the weekend as the ridge flattens and elongates.

There is a possibility that sundowner winds will return to the South Coast by the weekend and into early next week.