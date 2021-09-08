Wednesday morning forecast September 8th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are a tad warmer, keeping all above average. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and inland in the 90s to 100s.

A heat advisory in interior valleys and mountains will continue through Friday night. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you have to work outside.

Additionally, a dense fog advisory is in effect across all coastal areas until 8:00 am. Visibility could reach below one quarter of a mile.

A ridge of high pressure is moving through Utah towards the Four Corners, but temperatures will stay 5 to 15 degrees above average. There is a tiny chance of monsoonal moisture Thursday in the southeast parts of our region, but more likely the region will just feel higher humidity.

Moisture chances diminish Friday as the high drifts southward to New Mexico, turning flow south to southwest. The ridge will flatten out over the weekend, finally cooling temperatures to near normal by early next week.