Monday morning forecast September 6th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying warm to hot, but stepping back slightly. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and inland will be in the 90s to 100s.

There is a heat advisory in all mountains across the region, plus the interior valleys and Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The advisory expires at 8:00 pm Monday.

There is also a beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coastline until Tuesday morning. Breaking waves will reach up to 5 feet.

The ridge of high pressure is starting to turn towards the east. Onshore flow is also increasing, causing the coast to cool by a few degrees. There may be patches of dense fog on the Central Coast, but the South Coast will wake up to clearer skies.

As the ridge moves more towards the Four Corners region, temperatures will continue cooling slightly. The night to morning cloud pattern will deepen.

The door for monsoon moisture will crack open by midweek. If the region does not see rain, we will feel more muggy with high relative humidity.