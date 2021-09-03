Friday morning forecast September 3rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are a tad warmer in some areas Friday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the upper 80s.

A ridge is working its way into Southern California throughout the weekend. There will be little to no marine layer on the South Coast, and a more confined marine layer on the Central Coast.

Temperatures will be seasonal Saturday. The hottest days will be Sunday to Monday as the ridge moves west over the California and Nevada border.

A beach hazards statement will begin Sunday morning on the Ventura County coastline, lasting through Monday evening. Breaking waves will be 2 to 4 feet, with local sets up to 5 feet.

Labor Day will still be warm on the coast and hot in the interior. However, onshore flow will increase again throughout early next week, so temperatures will take a small step backwards and the marine layer will deepen.