Thursday morning forecast September 2nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are changing little on the coast, but could rise slightly inland Thursday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s to 80s.

With flat southwesterly flow, there is little chance of moisture. The morning will start off with moderate onshore flow, bringing a healthy marine layer. However, offshore trends in the afternoon will clear skies more quickly.

The region will also see better and faster clearing Friday, as well as slight warming. The edge of a ridge of high pressure in the Central US will start to nose into Southern California.

Weekend conditions will be seasonal on the coast, but fairly hot in the interior. The center of the ridge will move over the California and Nevada border around Sunday night.

Labor Day will be pleasant to hot. Onshore flow will increase again early next week, cooling temperatures a tad.